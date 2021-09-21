Join this online session to find out who you are

Dr Julian Baggini. Photo: Nick Gregan

However, when our children ask us that question, we’re often flummoxed.

The great minds at Thinking Without Borders – an organisation inspired by Berwickshire philosophers David Hume and John Duns Scotus – are intent on finding the answers in a series of free zoom talks, thoughts and conversations … with the first to come up being led by renowned popular philosopher Julian Baggini at 7.15pm on Thursday, October 7.

Organiser Carol Jefferson-Davies told us: “Teenagers often ask this seemingly simple yet confusing question ‘Who am I?’ as they grow through puberty into adulthood. Is there a simple answer or is there more to it than meets the eye?

"It’s a question adults can also find puzzling as each of us, as well as others around us and situations seem to change so much though life. Maybe it’s because of this, that the question is continually intriguing and fun to explore.

"Why else is there such a popular interest in star signs, personality tests and quizzes that purport to give insight into who you might be or the type of character you might have, or the sort of person you might marry? Why else do some employers use psychometric tests to get a better grasp of who you are as part of their recruitment interviewing process?

“So what does make us who we are? Is it nothing to do with us – simply our DNA and external factors which mould the way we think and behave, eg jobs, relationships, values from our upbringing?”

All are questions worth pondering … especially since many of us are questioning our lives and what we are doing with them thanks to the Covid pandemic.

Carol added: “As so many things change around us, including the very planet we live on, asking lots of questions and attempting to understand a little more about ‘who we are’ right now, might perhaps be just part of the way that enables us to cope with changes and contribute in our own ways to creating a better future for ourselves.”