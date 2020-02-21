Infectious world folk with the Hut People

One of the most entertaining and best loved acts on today’s UK folk scene are coming to Spittal and will be taking audiences on a musical voyage across the globe with their hugely entertaining blend of ‘world folk’.

Champions of the standing ovation, The Hut People are an instrumental duo of accordionist Sam Pirt and percussionist Gary Hammond.

Together they perform a unique, high-octane, blend of global rhythms from Quebec to Spain, Scandinavia to Sussex, perfectly formed and embellished with the driving accordion and a mind-boggling array of exotic percussion.

Great music aside, a show from The Hut People is filled to the brim with spontaneity, often hilarious patter and a commitment to their getting-the-crowd-involved ethos.

Audiences can expect feel-good dancing tunes, audience participation and lots of humour - with some Quebecois foot percussion & dancing thrown in for good measure.

Sam and Gary are well established musicians within the folk circuit with extensive musical backgrounds – having been part of and performed alongside legendary acts such as The Beautiful South, Nina Simone, The Dubliners & Sharon Shannon, 422, Kathryn Tickell and Jez Lowe as well as many other collaborations within the world, jazz and pop genres.

Spittal Improvement Trust are bringing the duo to Spittal in partnership with the Highlights Rural Touring Scheme.

The duo has previously toured with Highlights and were in Spittal back in 2011, they are now making a welcomed return to win new fans with their quirky celebration of our rich musical heritage.

Saturday, February 22 at 7.30pm at BURC (formerly St Paul’s Church), Spittal.

Tickets: Adults £9, u/17’s £5, Family ticket £25 (2 Adults & 2 u/17’s),

Booking: Online at www.beboxoffice, where there are no booking fees, or call 07752 403409.