Help celebrate the 60th birthday of the iconic Mini

The iconic British motor car, the Mini, celebrates its 60th birthday this year.

To mark this special motoring milestone, the central theme of this year’s Borders Vintage Automobile Club Classic is ‘The Year of the Mini’.

The BVAC are delighted to celebrate 60 years of this much-loved small car in a big way at their annual Festival of Motoring on Sunday, June 2 at Thirlestane Castle in Lauder.

To celebrate The Year of the Mini, there will be a Classic Mini Raffle and even an attempt to break the record for how many people can fit inside one of these classic vehicles. The current record stands at 27 in a classic Mini -achieved at the London to Brighton Mini Run in Brighton on May 18, 2014 and 29 in the new BMW Mini.

But quite incredibly, 2019 is also a year that is absolutely jam packed with other motoring milestones, significant birthdays and anniversaries. From the Mini to the Ford Capri, Bentley to Fiat and the Austin Healey 3000 to the Jaguar Mk 2!

From the birth of several very famous models to anniversaries of some of the biggest car manufacturers, here are some of the motoring milestones which are enjoying a special celebration this year.

With more than 1200 classic and vintage vehicles of all shapes and sizes making the journey to Lauder, this year’s event promises to be an absolute classic.

Described as the ‘Best Classic Car Festival in Scotland’ there will be Veteran, Vintage and Classic Cars, Motorcycles, Commercial, Agricultural, Military, Steam and American Classes on show.

The event also supports Sporting Bears who will be raising money for their chosen charity. Sporting Bears Dream Rides take visitors on trip through the Borders countryside in the car of their dreams, simply for a donation to the chosen charity.

It’s a fabulous family day out with further entertainment, live music and a shopping and food village

BVAC Classic will be held at Thirlestane Castle, Lauder, Sunday, June 2 from 11am.

Advance tickets are £8.50 for adults, under-16s are free. Tickets purchased on the day will be £10 for adults. For more information and tickets visit www.thirlestanecastle.co.uk.