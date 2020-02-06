Gnoss bring sell-out Celtic Connections show to Eyemouth

Folk four-piece Gnoss play The Eyemouth Hippodrome tomorrow (Friday), off the back of their two sold-out shows at this year’s world-renowned Celtic Connections festival in Glasgow.

The boys will be playing material from their Album Of The Year nominated 2019 release ‘Drawn From Deep Water’ as well as some brand-new music, first premiered at their sold- out headline show in The Tron Theatre on January 31.

Their set comprises a mix of energetic tune sets and driving folk song played with a ‘maturity of ability many of a greater age will envy’ (The Living Tradition), encompassing self-penned tunes and songs as well as material from the wider Folk, Trad, and Americana spectrum.

All current and former students at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Graham Rorie, Aidan Moodie, Connor Sinclair and Craig Baxter have been tipped as ‘ones to watch’ by Songlines magazine for their lively, engaging and honest performances.

“We played The Hippodrome once before and love it so couldn’t wait to return! Really glad we’ve worked it in on this tour.” said Aidan.

“It’s a local venue with a lot of character that does so much to support young musicians that it feels special just to be part of its programme. We last played around the time of our nomination for ‘Up And Coming Act Of The Year’ at The Trad Awards; it’ll be great to return a little less fresh-faced with some new music and a few more stories!

The Eyemouth date kicks off a tour of Scotland that also sees the boys visiting Plockton, Kirkcaldy, Benderloch, Glenbuchat and Greenock.

Full tour details are available at www.gnossmusic.com/gigs

Tickets are £13 on the door or £11 in advance with £6 tickets for under-25s and can be reserved by contacting the venue or purchased in person in At Occasions Florists.