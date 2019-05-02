get on your bike

For its tenth year TweedLove Bike Festival has undergone major changes with a new name, a new location, new partnerships and a major new line-up of events.

Taking place over the weekend of June 7-9 TweedLove’s Transcend Bike Festival has teamed up with Tempest Brewing Co and Adrenalin Uplift to deliver a completely unique bikefest weekend in the Tweed Valley.

The three-day festival will host bike events and racing for all kinds of riders but it’s not necessary to enter an event to enjoy a great festival weekend in the Tweed Valley, as the festival site has easy access to the trails at Innerleithen, Glentress and the Golfie.

The festival provides expo, demo, live music all weekend, a food village and Tempest’s beerfest bar.

A major new bike event for Transcend is the sold-out Transcend Epic, the UK’s first two-day, multi venue, uplift-served enduro adventure. This one may be sold-out but riders still have plenty to choose from with three further enduro races; Transcenduro, Transcenduro Boost and Enjoyro.

Transcenduro will be one of the biggest enduro races of the year, with the likes of EWS riders Lewis Buchanan, Mark Scott, Bex Baraona and Katy Winton battling it out.

For Sunday, Transcenduro Boost is a shorter version of the main race, and Enjoyro is already proving popular as an entry level enduro and with younger riders. It’s still a proper enduro course just shorter and easier than usual.

This year’s festival is also hosting gravel event - Bergamont Gritopia - on Saturday, June 8, sessions with local MTB tuition providers Ridelines, a guided history ride with Swift Trails and a Pumptrack championship at the fest for the first time. Major eMTB news sees Transcend welcoming a UK round of European series The Bosch eMTB Challenge. Expect top trail riding and uphill flow climbing stages combined with enduro style on a big e-xploration of the Tweed Valley trails.

Full details and entries can be found at www.tweedlove.com.