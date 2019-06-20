Environmental artists explore a greener future

Julia Barton, one of the artists in the very successful TIDE: Dialogues of Change exhibition at Dunbar Town house, will give a talk on her work on June 20.

She has been working with people around Scotland and Dunbar Grammar School to create her art works that help people to see and to talk about the plastic pollution in our oceans.

As part of Civic Week she will be working on Dunbar Harbour. She will be speaking about her work with Quentin, the Dunbar Harbour Master, and Surfers Against Sewage.

Julia, who recently featured in The Scotsman, will be in Dunbar on June 20-22 and will be making new cubes from the local litter collected by the Harbour Trust, the Rangers and local school children. Julia also has a formula where the visitors can weigh the cubes to discover the energy that went into the making of the plastic we throw away.

Artists Jenny Pope and Natalie Taylor are also two of the twelve Scottish artists whose work can be seen at the TIDE: Dialogues of Change exhibition. Jenny’s work takes a cryptic approach to waste materials and our relationship with the environment with works such as the ‘Gretta Thunberg Amplifier’ - while Natalie takes a more direct approach to global warming with her latest work tackling being ‘Birds and Bees Red List’, which is painted in fools gold.

TIDE exhibition open every day at Town House Museum from 1pm to 5pm till June 23.

Conversation with Julia Barton of the LittoralArt project, also at the museum, on Thursday, June 20 from 7pm – 9pm. Free admission.