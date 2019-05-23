Dr Ravasi explores the hidden messages in ancient Roman wall decoration

Border Archaeological Society’s guest speaker in June will be Dr Thea Ravasi, a visiting lecturer in the School of Historical Studies at Newcastle University. Dr Ravasi has a PhD from Pelugia University where she studied the sculptural decoration of Hadrian’s Villa at Tivoli.

In her talk, Gods and Heroes: Public and Private in Pompeian Houses, she will discuss why houses were decorated with endless examples of stories from a mythical past. For example, the ideological and political messages hidden in the wall decoration of one of the richest houses in Pompeii, the House of Cryptoporticus can reveal the way that domestic spaces were used and the role of religious representation in the public and the private life of a Roman city. The talk will be on June 3 in Berwick Parish Centre. Admission £2.