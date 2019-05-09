colour run returns

Galashiels’ family-friendly, colourful fun run, the Colour Run, is back for its second year on Saturday, May 11.

The event, at Heriot-Watt’s Scottish Borders’ Campus, which was due to be held in March, had to be postponed due to bad weather.

Developed in partnership between Heriot-Watt University and Live Borders, the Colour Run is a 6km course with runners treated to some colourful surprises as volunteers splash them with powdered, biodegradable paint as they pass along the route.

Proceeds from the event will be shared between local charity Live Borders and SANE, a leading UK mental health charity.

Lucy Graham, Vice President at the Heriot-Watt’s Scottish Borders’ Campus said, “We are super excited to see the return of the Borders Colour Run for a second year. Last year’s event proved to be a great success, it was fantastic to see so many happy faces and people of all ages, join in the fun.

“The Colour Run is a brilliant occasion which brings the students and local community together while promoting healthiness and happiness, and raising money for a fantastic cause. We can’t wait to see you there.”

Ewan Jackson, Chief Executive Officer at Live Borders added, “The Colour Run is a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages to undertake a challenge with a difference. It’s a chance to enjoy some great Borders’ countryside and enhance your fitness with friends and family all for charity.

“A big thanks to the team at Heriot-Watt University and everyone involved in bringing the event to fruition for the second consecutive year. It promises to be a great day. Fingers crossed for some better weather this time around.”

Entry is £11 for adults and £6 for under 14s.

Booking is essential and spaces are limited, visit www.liveborders.org.uk to secure your place.

Registration on the day will open at 10am with the event set to get underway at 10.30am.