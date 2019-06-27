Call out for artists to display their work at next year’s Borders Art Fair

Borders Art Fair is now accepting exhibitor applications for 2020.

Following the huge success of this year’s fair the organisers are now taking applications from artists, galleries and, collectives, hoping to take part in next year’s event to be held at Borders Events Centre in Kelso from March 13-15, 2020.

Over 6000 visitors came to the Borders Art Fair in March, spending over £145k at the festival, making it the biggest visual art event ever held in the region.

With over 60 exhibitor stands, artist led workshops, creative talks, competitions, an on-site café and family entertainment, there is sure to be something to inspire everyone.

The deadline for applications is September 9.

Further information on how to apply can be found at www.bordersartfair.com.