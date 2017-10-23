Northumberland Theatre Company present a humorous dramatisation of ‘The Disasters of Johnny Armstrong’ on October 19 at Berwick’s Watchtower Gallery.

The play is a collaboration with Wilson’s Tales which aims to revitalise and update the works of nineteenth century Berwick publishing sensation John Mackay Wilson for a modern audience.

The performance starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £10 from www.maltingsberwick.co.uk or on the door.

The same night sees the launch of Wilson’s Tales Revival Edition Volume 4 and the presentation of the new writers prizes to the winners of the 2016 Young Writers Competition which will be published as part of this edition.

There will also be a major art exhibition at the Watchtower featuring old and new illustrations for the tales and Charles Nasmyth’s graphic novel, ‘The Comic legend of William McGonagall, the world’s worst poet’ (of the Tay Bridge disaster fame).

Singer Poppy Holden will bring to life the tragic ballad, ‘The Legend of Fair Helen of Kirkconnel’ and hear the conflicting version of who she might have been, where she is now and contemporary Scottish author Andrew Grieg’s take on the tale in his own historic novel.

The weekend also sees Berwick’s wider Literary Festival offer a range of stimulating and entertaining events throughout the town. Full details of the festival are available at www.berwickliteraryfestival.com.