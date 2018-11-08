Stunning piece of dark musical theatre satire

What better way to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of WW1 than a performance of ‘Oh What a Lovely War’ at Duns Volunteer Hall?

This November, many events will be held around the UK to commemorate the Armistice of World War One in 2018.

A Heart for Duns is hosting a series of events in the Volunteer Hall during Armistice week, culminating in a stunning piece of musical theatre: Oh What a Lovely War, which was first produced and written by Joan Littlewood’s Theatre workshop, Charles Chilcott, Gerry Raffles and members of the original cast.

This production is a one-off collaboration between Duns Players and Duns and District Amateur Operatic society.

This pairing incorporates a fantastic mix of players, with a cast ranging from bright young talents in their teens through to well-known veterans of the Duns stage with many theatrical credits to their names.

The show is a rollicking mix of laughter, song and dance, with many classics from the First World War, giving us a flavour of a soldier’s irreverent perspective of life in the trenches.

There are also many hard-hitting and poignant moments, in which the realities of war are brought home with searing candour.

Come along and join the MC and the “Merry Roosters’ for an unforgettable evening. A fast-moving musical satire on the events of the ‘Great War’ and war itself - funny, moving, thought-provoking.

It’s a great evening’s entertainment and not to be missed!

Oh What a Lovely War will be performed on Wednesday, November 7 to Friday, November 9 at 7.30pm and on Saturday, November 10 at 3pm.

Ticket £10 (£11 online) from Nairns Post Office, Duns or from at www.borderevents.com/events-search/eventdetail/35334/-/oh-what-a-lovely-war.