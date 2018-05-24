Soldiers songs shine a light on World War One experiences

Far, Far From Ypres, the story of the Scottish war effort during World War One, will visit Victoria Hall, Selkirk on August 5.

This critically acclaimed multimedia production, featuring renowned Scots performers including Barbara Dickson and Siobhan Miller, is on a commemorative tour of Scotland to mark the centenary of World War One.

The show features the songs, poems and stories of World War One as it follows the journey of young Scots soldier Jimmy McDonald through the trenches.

Like many young men, Jimmy is full of enthusiasm and joins up right away, however, when he is sent to the Flanders trenches he begins to experience the true horrors of war.

The show was written and produced by Ian McCalman of folk group The McCalmans to highlight the unique insight the songs offer into the life of a soldier.

Ian McCalman commented: “During the war, soldiers sang together to bond and alleviate fear, sharing songs from contemporary music halls as well as creating their own. However, looking back on the music of the war today, we can see how attitudes towards the conflict changed over its course. From the early, jingoistic songs that promoted recruitment and betrayed an innocence about the reality of war, through to the resignation, black humour and resentment present in the later songs, the progression reflects the bitterness which grew among troops as they became disenchanted.

The show will also incorporate stories about local men at each performance, which are being sourced as part of a community engagement project led by Legion Scotland. Working with schools, youth groups and history societies, the veterans charity is helping research the local area’s contribution to the war in order that these stories might be preserved and passed down to future generations.

Lisa Denham, Creative Communities Manager for charity Live Borders, adds: “At Live Borders we are big advocates of touring theatre productions, offering our own Borders Live Touring programme, and this looks fantastic. The mix of historical impact, strong messaging, community engagement and a stellar cast make it a performance not to be missed. I recommend those looking to book for the Victoria Halls get their tickets soon!”

Tickets £15 from Scott’s Selkirk Shop or at www.eventbrite.co.uk.