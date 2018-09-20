Original twist to Oscar Wilde’s tale of depravity

Box Tale Soup present Oscar Wilde’s classic about debauchery and scandal in The Picture of Dorian Gray at St Cuthbert’s Church, Norham this autumn.

Dorian Gray, young and exceptionally beautiful, sinks deep into a frivolous lifestyle of glamorous luxury and selfish abandon.

But behind a locked door, beneath a heavy curtain, Dorian’s portrait tells a different story...

What does it profit a man if he gain the whole world and lose his own soul?

This original adaptation by Box Tale Soup (Northanger Abbey, Manalive!) features unique puppets created for the show and a powerful original soundtrack.

The set opens with a wall of nine hanging portrait frames, each one either empty or housing a puppet figure. One frame stands out quite clearly as the centrepiece. The three-member cast use those framed puppets to fill in minor roles, but the central characters are played by humans.

As Dorian’s journey towards a life of recklessness and insatiable tendencies is played out stage the puppet characters gradually disappear from the picture frames showing Dorian’s self-motivated alienation from the community in which he used to be adored, revealing how bad decisions and bad influences led him into a foolish bargain – trading ultimate happiness for shallow pleasures.

The Picture of Dorian Gray can be see on Thursday, October 11 at 7pm.

Tickets £8/£4 are available from 01289 382754.