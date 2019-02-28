New director takes over the reins at Kelso Amateur Operatic Society

Local actor, director and author Euan McIver, probably best known for his glamorous pantomime dame portrayals at The Maltings Theatre in Berwick, shakes off the magic pantomime dust to take the reins at Kelso Amateur Operatic Society (KAOS).

The award winning performer, whose professional career has spanned 35 years working with stars like Stanley Baxter and Jimmy Logan, has performed in the classic tale based on Charles Dicken’s Oliver Twist twice before, but has never directed the show, until now.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with Kelso Opera, they are a lively bunch who have risen to the challenge and we have added our own stamp to the show,” said Euan.

Oliver! presented by Kelso Amateur Operatic Society is at the Tait Hall, Kelso on March 19-23.