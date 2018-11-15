Moving tribute to the fallen of World War One

As November 2018 marked the centenary of the end of World War One, Duns and District Amateur Operatic Society and Duns Players came together in a one-off collaboration to commemorate those who fought in that world-changing conflict.

The piece they chose, Oh What a Lovely War, comes from a time when the memory of the Glorious Dead was giving way to the death of deference, the counterculture, and a suspicion of authority. The narrative became that of lions led by donkeys and Duns director Karen Thomas pulled no punches in telling that story. From the moment the jaunty overture – a medley of tunes from the period – faded out, and the cast streamed onstage from amongst the audience, (a clever moment to remind everyone of where the protagonists came from), and Barry Jones’ red-coated, end-of-the-pier show MC walks on, it’s clear who are the doers and who are those being done to.

Karen’s choice of costume reflected this; everyone was in black and white. Only the hats and props changed as actors became different characters. In many ways, this made Oh What a Lovely War a perfect choice for the amateur stage; allowing the audience to concentrate on the words and the songs. The ensemble pieces ‘Row, row, row’, ‘Oh What a Lovely War’, etc. had many in the audience singing along but it was the solo pieces that really stood out. Carol Robson’s delightful ‘Hichy-Coo’, Alex Watson’s sexy and sultry ‘I’ll Make a Man of You’, Alexandra Wood’s poignant ‘Keep The Home Fires Burning’ and Susanna McEwan’s barnstorming ‘Sister Susie’, all gaining deserved rounds of applause.

The themes of Oh What a Lovely War – patriotism betrayed, truth subverted and uncaring leaders, seem as relevant today as they did then. This was not an easy piece to perform and full marks must go to Karen, her team and cast for tackling it.