Moving tale of a World War One tragedy told through the mournful tunes of a violin

The Cranston Fiddle is a tragic World War 1 story which tells the tale of a remarkable family and a remarkable fiddle.

Performed by Riddell Fiddles, the production features musical pieces composed by Donald Knox especially for the project, slides presented by local photographer Ian Oliver and text and narration from Haddington-based author and historian Bob Mitchell.

It is a story of loss uniquely told from the perspective of the surviving fiddle and the mother left behind as her sons did their duty and were killed or wounded.

Interwoven throughout the whole performance there is the message, out of all the sadness, of hope.

The Cranston Fiddle will be performed at Allanton village hall on November 17 at 7.30pm. Tickets £8 from Allanton Inn or on the door.