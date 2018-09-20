Mix of great live music, excellent acting and Shakespeare thrown in now and then

A quirky take on Shakespeare awaits audiences at Longformacus village hall, Duns on September 28.

Northumberland Theatre Company (NTC) presents ‘Heartspur’ - the thrilling story of Northumbrian hero Harry Hotspur in Shakespeare’s ‘Henry IV Part 1’.

This gripping new Bob Shannon play is set in gangland Newcastle in the early 1960s and features a fantastic rock ‘n’ roll score with some of the era’s best known songs.

Heartspur is performed by five actors including Bethan Amber (the wonderful singer with Newcastle-based band The Stealthy Rollers) in her first professional touring theatre show.

This evening of hippy hippy shake-speare promises to be a thrilling roller-coaster ride of a show.

For further details go to www.northumberlandtheatre.co.uk.