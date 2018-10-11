Festival of horror is not for the faint-hearted

Back for its third year, Edinburgh Horror Festival returns with a new season of witchery, horror and gore.

Prepare for chilling films, theatre, magic and comedy from some of the UK’s spookiest performers in various locations around Edinburgh.

Performers include Ash Pryce who, as part of his supernatural themed mind reading show, will be predicting the front page headline of the Edinburgh Evening News on Hallowe’en night.

The festival line-up features regulars of the Edinburgh comedy circuit such as Des O’Gorman, a geek comedian who brings his Ghostbusters show Still Ready to Believe You and Big Puppet Theatre will be appearing with two brand new horror plays.

On the Union Canal, brave-hearted audience members will be transported along the zombie infested waters in the Lochrin Belle for a site-specific theatre piece, The Boat.

Full details of all events can be found at www.edhorrorfest.co.uk.