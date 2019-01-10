Entries invited for creative ageing festival

Luminate, Scotland’s creative ageing organisation, celebrates our creative lives as we age.

Following six rewarding and successful annual events from 2012 to 2017, Luminate’s nationwide festival will now be biennial.

This is to allow Luminate to run a year-round programme of activities and creative ageing work, which has proved fruitful, industrious and worthwhile; allowing older people to connect with Luminate outside the festival format.

The Luminate festivalo programme will take place across the length and breadth of Scotland from Wednesday, May 1 to Friday, May 31.

The format will remain the same and groups, organisations and artists are invited to put forward their own activities and events for inclusion in the 2019 Luminate Festival programme.

These need to be aimed at older people or have a theme related to ageing. The process is now open with a deadline for applications on Monday, January 28.

Examples of past projects include Development Days for older emerging artists in Galashiels, Glasgow and Inverness led by Magnetic North Theatre Company, Still Moving with Sara Boles which aimed to improve stability, strength and mobility in a fun and safe environment and drama workshops at Eastgate Theatre, Peebles for the 50+ age group.

For further information and to apply visit www.luminatescotland.org/luminate-proposal, or telephone 0131 668 8066 for a hard copy application form.