Do you know why the old lady swallowed the fly?

The much-loved nursery rhyme, There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly, is coming to life at the Tait Hall, Kelso.

Live Borders is proud to present a fun-filled musical treat for the first children’s show of the spring 2019 programme, just in time to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Pam Adam’s best-selling book!

To mark this special occasion, popular children’s author, Steven Lee, (creator of How the Koala Learnt to Hug and Don’t Dribble on the Dragon), has turned the much-loved tale into a magical, musical stage show written especially for children to enjoy with their parents.

There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly is a children’s rhyme and nonsense song. It tells the nonsensical story of an old woman who swallows increasingly large animals, each to catch the previously swallowed animal, but dies after swallowing a horse.

This theatre production was written by Steven Lee and is directed by Nick Lane.

They have created a most charming of tales, complete with a feast of sing along songs, colourful animal characters and heart-warming family fun. It’s the perfect family treat you can enjoy between meals without ruining your appetite.

“There was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Fly is an iconic children’s book and we can’t wait to see it performed in the lovely Tait Hall.

As a charity, we want to see these town halls used for all the community and this is the first in a series of family-centred events coming to our halls in the Borders,” said Hamish Moir, Programming and Events Officer at Live Borders.

There was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Fly will be performed by The People’s Theatre Company at Tait Hall, Kelso on Wednesday, February 13 at 2pm.

Tickets £10 are available from 01750 725480 or www.liveborders.org.uk.