Delving Deep into the emotional impact of war

As part of the commemoration of the end of the First World War the Stobs Camp Project has commissioned Borders Youth Theatre (BYT) to revive their multimedia performance of Delving Deep at Eyemouth High School on November 14.

Delving Deep, first staged in 2017, is inspired by local poetry written around the time of WW1. It delves into the past to present a contemporary response to these writings, exploring the emotional impact of war on the lives of young people, both then and now. This is a performance piece about loss, grief and shattered dreams, dealing with the subject of war that remains as painfully relevant today as it was a hundred years ago.

Directed by John Haswell, founder of (BYT), the piece engages the young performers and connects them to the past in an exciting and dynamic way. The performance depicts the emotional impact of war on young people. WW1 poetry and letters home (all archived by local historians and compiled by the Heritage Hub and LIVE Borders Saving and Sharing project) inspired the creation of pieces of physical theatre combining poetry, music by local musicians, providing a sound scape to dance and drama alongside archive photographs.

This is an exploration of the emotional lives of the people left behind during WW1, as well as those who went away. It is a story of love, grief and loss - a story that may start with ‘the war to end all wars’ yet the stories of shattered lives still resonate today. Performance starts at 7pm. Tickets £7/£3 on the door or from projects@bordersyouththeatre.scot.