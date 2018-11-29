Charming Scandinavian children’s adventure

Northumberland Theatre Company (NTC) returns to touring this winter with ‘The Maid Who Danced To Every Mood’.

Adapted from Helena Nybloms Scandinavian children’s adventure by Laura Jayne Ayres, who has toured as an actor in several shows with NTC, the play features grouchy farmers, flamenco dancing pigeons, a handsome prince and a pugnacious princess.

NTC is a professional small-scale touring theatre company based at the Dovecote Centre, Amble who perform to audiences in small venues in towns and villages in the region and beyond - particularly to theatre-less zones in rural areas where access to live theatre is otherwise limited.

The Maid Who Danced To Every Mood is a fast and funny pocket-sized family show performed at Etal Village Hall on December 18.

It captures the charm and enchantment of Helena Nyblom’s 100-year-old Scandinavian children’s adventure to perfection.

The funky heroine challenges the idea of the traditional princess as she journeys to find her true place in the world.

Is the life of a princess something our young adventurer really wishes for?

Or does she just want to dance?

Well served by Northumberland Theatre’s brilliant humour, fabulously silly dance routines and lovely and catchy singing the play is suitable for families of all ages.

Enjoy this brilliant, creative, energetic and very funny fantasy an hour and a half of happily suspended disbelief. at 6.30pm.

Tickets £9/£6 available from Etal Post Office or 01890 820777.

For further details go to www.northumberlandtheatre.co.uk.