Borders Youth Theatre present a hilarious evening of cabaret

Do you fancy a night out? Do you enjoy comedy and cabaret style theatre?

Borders Youth Theatre presents an evening of sketches, silliness and surprises with Coffee, Cakes and Cabaret at MacArts, Galashiels on October 12 and 13.

This is the culmination of a week’s hard work by the theatre’s talented seniors, directed by Shakespeare at Traquair’s founder, Tim Wilcock.

It promises to be a wonderful evening’s entertainment.

Tim says: “Laughter’s good for you, or so health experts say. With that in mind, there should be plenty of benefit for our audiences this week as we present an eclectic mix of sketch comedy, some scripted, some devised and some simply improvised on the night.

As with all sketch comedy shows, some will hit the mark and some will sail straight off to the theatrical equivalent of Room 101. But sketch shows give everyone a chance to shine, to star in their own show, even if it’s only a two-line piece of theatre (as is the case with at least one of the sketches you’ll see).

It gives actors a chance to experiment by playing many different characters, to try different accents, to attempt short pieces that take them outside their comfort zone – well, for a few minutes anyway – in a supportive environment.

The aim of the week has been to have fun, learn and share that experience with you, our audience. And if the actors have had fun, we feel sure you will too.”

Tickets cost £8/£5 (family £20) from www.macarts.scot or on the door.

Current Scottish Champion Matthew MacLennan was the guest artiste at the season’s first meeting of Kelso Accordion and Fiddle Club.

The locals, Charlie McIntee, Bill Elliot, David Corner, Bob Liddle and Tommy Herdman and David Corner got the evening off to a great start. Then Matthew MacLennan with Duncan Black on piano and Gordon Smith on drums entertained the audience with some good selections. Stand-out tunes were the great waltz “The Heroes of Longhope” and a separate Scandinavian waltz translated as “The Archer.”

Kelso Accordion and Fiddle Club is held in Kelso Rugby Club. The next meeting is on October 31 at 7pm when Steven Carcary and his band is the guest artiste.