talent on show

A concert in The Watchtower, Tweedmouth, organised by Alison Coates and Lucy Cowan, showcased local musical talent and raised money to help a young violinist take up a place at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.

Ross Hume has a place to study for a Master’s degree in violin performance in September but the government funding (student finance) available to students to study at postgraduate level is limited and Ross’s fees are £10,100 per year for a two year course.

At the Watchtower concert the audience enjoyed a packed programme which began with local string players performing Pachelbel’s Canon.

Alex Prentice then played the 3rd Movement of Bruch Concerto. Next it was the turn of The Thursday Singers, who were in fine voice and sang Yenamanoa and Emerald Stream by Seth Houston.

More string performances followed with Ross playing Allegro Brilliant by Ten Have and Elijah performing a Mozart Duo with Lucy.

Jupiter from Holst’s Planets was next to delight the audience, performed by Harris Playfair and Heather Cattanach on piano. There was a change to contemporary when The Thursday Singers performed Eleanor Rigby by The Beatles and Barbara Ann by The Beach Boys accompanied by the string players.

Alex and Ross then performed the Bach Concerto for two violins.

Bridget Darling, chair of the Edrom Casals Centre committee, told the audience of Ross’s musical journey from the very early days up to date and extended special thanks to Kate for the use of the wonderful performance space. The evening was rounded off with everyone, including the audience, singing Dona Nobis Pacem.

A huge thank you to everyone who performed, and to the audience for attending - £1334 was raised on the night and further donations have been pledged. There is still a lot of fundraising to do and if anyone can help Ross please email him at rosshumevpv@gmail.com,