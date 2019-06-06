Susan MacFadyen band ends season with a bang for Kelso Accordion and Fiddle Club

The usual healthy crowd at Kelso Accordion and Fiddle Club were treated to a rousing end to the season by guest artistes, the Susan MacFadyen Band.

Consisting of Susan on accordion, sister Shona MacFadyen on fiddle and Kieran Johnstone on drums, the trio produced a tight, balanced sound and entertained the audience with some good traditional music, including an excellent set of gaelic waltzes, a great fiddle solo from Shona with some French/Canadian tunes, the popular Kerrera Polka and finishing of with a rousing set of west coast reels.

The club’s fund-raising dance takes place in Kelso Rugby Club on Friday, June 7 at 7.30pm, when there will be three local bands playing. All welcome. Also, the club AGM is on Wednesday, June 12 in Kelso Rugby Club.