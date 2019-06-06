Susan MacFadyen band ends season with a bang for Kelso Accordion and Fiddle Club

Guest artistes at Kelso Accordion and Fiddle Club's last meeting of the season were the Susan MacFadyen band.'The club's fund-raising dance will be held on Friday 7th June, 7.30pm in Kelso Rugby Club when there will be three local bands playing.'Everyone welcome.
The usual healthy crowd at Kelso Accordion and Fiddle Club were treated to a rousing end to the season by guest artistes, the Susan MacFadyen Band.

Consisting of Susan on accordion, sister Shona MacFadyen on fiddle and Kieran Johnstone on drums, the trio produced a tight, balanced sound and entertained the audience with some good traditional music, including an excellent set of gaelic waltzes, a great fiddle solo from Shona with some French/Canadian tunes, the popular Kerrera Polka and finishing of with a rousing set of west coast reels.

The club’s fund-raising dance takes place in Kelso Rugby Club on Friday, June 7 at 7.30pm, when there will be three local bands playing. All welcome. Also, the club AGM is on Wednesday, June 12 in Kelso Rugby Club.