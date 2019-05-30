Sunday afternoon concert from two up and coming classical guitarists

Join Music at Paxton on Sunday, June 2 and experience the superb guitar playing of Ross Wilson and Lewis Dunsmore.

The duo met at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and made their debut at Greyfriar’s Kirk in Edinburgh prior to appearances at the Glasgow Cathedral Festival.

In 2012 Ross won first prize in the North East Guitar Society Award and in 2014 he won the Governor’s Recital Prize for Strings, the first guitarist to do so in twenty years. Ross and Lewis are part of the Live Music Now Scotland programme, showcasing the versatility of the classical guitar.

Their recital at Paxton ranges from the beautiful Renaissance music of John Dowland to the works of the great Spanish master Isaac Albéniz.

Concert starts at 3pm. Admission free. To book seats visit www.musicatpaxton.co.uk.