New book focuses on Ford, Etal, Branxton and Crookham

Authors Antony and Gwen Chessell have joined forces on a new project ‘Aspects of Buildings & Monuments; Branxton, Crookham, Etal, Ford’.

The fully illustrated book is being officially launched at the TillVAS (Till Valley Archaeology Society) meeting on Wednesday, June 5.

Priced at £10 the foreward to the book has been written by Rt Hon Lord Joicey and the net proceeds of book sales will be donated to TillVAS.

It is described as a potterer’s guide to local building styles and techniques that have determined the character of the villages, the countryside and the life of the people in the area.

The book will be available for sale between 6.45pm and 7.30pm in advance of the TillVAS meeting at Crookham Village Hall on Wednesday, June 5. After its official launch the book will be available from local outlets and also online ISBN 978-0-244-75069-5.