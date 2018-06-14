Welcome return for two talented musicians

Borders Music and Arts Society is looking forward to welcoming two exceptional musical talents to their next concert at Mellerstain House.

Violinist Gina McCormack, who is well-known to Borders audiences, makes a return visit to Mellerstain House on Thursday, June 21 to give a recital with her duo partner, pianist Nigel Clayton, in the concert series promoted by the Borders Music and Arts Society.

The varied programme will take the audience from Mendelssohn, through Schubert and Brahms and finishing with the demanding Camille Saint-Saëns Sonata in D minor.

Gina McCormack is well known to Borderers as she lives in Galashiels, and regularly plays concerts in the area. Apart from Mellerstain this summer, she and Nigel Clayton will be playing for Melrose Music Society (October 20) and Haddington Concert Society (November 18).

Gina’s hectic touring schedule takes her away from home a lot, but she can sometimes be spotted walking her black labradore on Gala Hill, or buying milk in Tesco at 11.50 pm!

She is well established as one of Britain’s leading artists, with regular solo appearances at London’s Wigmore Hall, the South Bank Centre and at venues across the country.

Gina studied with György Pauk at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. While still a student, she was a prizewinner at the Royal Overseas League Music Competition in London and at the International Young Concert Artists’ Competition in Tunbridge Wells,

For 13 years Gina was the leader of the Sorrel Quartet, with whom she was frequently heard on BBC Radio Three. She then led the Maggini Quartet for two years, recording two CDs of Rubbra quartets for Naxos with the group. Since March 2010 Gina has been concentrating on her solo career, continuing her long-standing recital-partnership with pianist Nigel Clayton.

Nigel Clayton studied at the Royal College of Music and is now professor on the keyboard faculty there. He is the founder member of the Kingfisher Ensemble and the Edington Ensemble. His world-wide travels has included major tours of India, Pakistan, the Middle East and America.

Concert will take place at Mellerstain House, Gordon at 7.30pm. Tickets £20.50 are available from 01835 864153 or www.bordermusicandartssociety.co.uk.