Two award nominated Canadians with ten instruments and a whole lot of grit

On February 10, Coldingham village hall presents Canadian folk-roots duo Gordie Tentrees & Jaxon Haldane.

On tour with their acclaimed new album GRIT, which the pair recorded live over five nights and in five different venues. The idea for a live record was inspired by audience members repeatedly asking for a record that sounded like the live experience Gordie & Jaxon were renowned for. It contains a mix of previously released tracks, covers and some new collaborations.

Together with 10 instruments - banjo, dobro, cigar box guitars, musical saw, acoustic guitar, porch board bass, harmonica, snare tam and mandolin, brotherly harmonies and masterful storytelling - it promises to be a special evening .

Show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £8 from www.coldingham.info.