Tweedmouth’s new Radio Rooms

The new Radio Rooms venue at 95 Main Street, Tweedmouth will host two music events this weekend.

On Friday, March 15, local band Ordinaryson will be playing - doors open 7.30pm, £5 entry, then on Sunday, March 17, a free St Patrick’s Day session from 2pm features traditional Irish music from the Grey Catz, followed by a jam session with various guests.

The Radio Rooms has a vintage/industrial theme with the walls adorned by 20s and 30s radios. Run by Jemima Martin, with background support from her father Brian who runs the Music Gallery in Berwick, the venue features a new stage, in-house PA system and lighting rig at the heart of the room and a refurbished bar selling a selection of quality lager, ale, wines and spirits, including an organic and vegan option.

Its first gig was last weekend, when Ruby Faulk, Tin Foil and the Steve Morrison Band took to the stage.

“The turnout was fantastic and the atmosphere was electric, with a cross section of young and old enjoying the vibrant new lay-out,” said Brian.

The plan is for the new venue to host art exhibitions, comedy, music and food, and it is available for hire for an event, show or party.