The unique and captivating sound of Landermason

A unique blend of folk. blues and jazz is on offer at Etal village hall, Cornhill on Tweed on February 1.

The Northumbrian-based duo Landermason, deliver variety by the bucketful as they flow effortlessly between haunting ballads, jaunty jazz, folk tunes and the bounciest of jigs.

Landermason are the combined talents of Fiona Lander (vocals, piano, clarinet, whistles, saxophone and recorder) and finger style-guitarist, ukulele player and singer Paul Mason.

Born in Hexam, Fiona learned to play the piano, clarinet and saxophone at school. Jazz has always been a major influence in her life, with both her father and music teacher being jazz pianists.

Paul, from Sunderland, picked up a guitar at the age of 13 and was lucky enough to have fellow Wearsider Dave Stewart — of Eurythmics fame - as his first guitar teacher.

The pair have recorded and produced six studio albums, an EP and a charity single on their own label LAMA Records. They have had airplay on BBC Radio 2, 3 and 4 as well as across the local and digital radio network.

Several of their tracks have been included in BBC documentaries or programmes, whilst their instrumental version of Dance To Your Daddy was used to set the scene for an episode of the Antiques Road Show.

Although just a duo, the Landermason live sound is impressive, full of variety and with plenty of audience interaction.

Tickets are £12 from steve.w.taylor@btinternet.com or 01890 820566. Doors open at 7.30pm, music starts at 8pm.