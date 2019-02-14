The Great British Food Festival at Floors Castle is the recipe for a great weekend

Once again Floors Castle, Kelso is to host the Great British Food Festival in September.

More than ‘just another food festival’, the GBFF combines the nation’s love of great food and drink in a stunning location, providing a unique opportunity to explore new flavours and experiences, all at the same time!

Great British Bake Off contestant Antony Amourdoux will be giving demonstrations and Josie, Britain’s Best Home Cook 2018 will be on the Bake Off Stage.

There will be over 100 different food producers and makers, Man v Food and Cake Competitions, live music and kids entertainment, so there is something for all the family.

The GBFF will be at Floors Castle on September 14-15 between 10am and 5pm. Tickets are on sale now at www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com.