Successful first concert for Berwick Male Voice Choir’s new conductor

Even on a very cold night on October 27 there was a good audience at the first concert of the year by Berwick Male Voice Choir at St Boswells Church.

This was also Chris Enticknap’s first outing as conductor although you wouldn’t know it as this was a high powered entertaining concert which maintained standards and levels of professionalism.

An overall eclectic selection of old favourites was mixed with three soloist performances: Ken Linton with Calling Doon The line and the Eric Bogle war tune No Man’s Land and Ken Budge with Keep The Home Fires Burning. A fine nights’ entertainment had by all.

The next concert is Christmas Concert at St Andrews Wallace Green, Berwick on December 19.

For more information, or to join the choir, visit www.berwickmvc.co.uk.