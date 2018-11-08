Sensational young versatile Glaswegian string quartet

On Saturday, November 17 the Brodick String Quartet will perform in Melrose Parish Church Hall.

The Brodick Quartet comprises of four of Scotland’s top young string players.

Having individually studied at the Royal College of Music, Royal Northern College of Music and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, the quartet met post-study whilst working in Glasgow in groups such as BBC SSO, Scottish Ensemble, Scottish Ballet, Scottish Opera, RSNO and London Concertante.

Formed in 2016 the Brodick Quartet’s recent performances have included Aberdeen Sound Festival, Cottiers Chamber Project, and a UK premiere. They are passionate about attracting audiences who might not normally approach a classical concert, and each has their own broad musical tastes outside the classical genre.

Ben Norris plays first violin, Katrina Lee second violin, Rhoslyn Lawton the viola and the cellist is Alice Allen.

The concert begins with Mozart’s Quartet in G major, K387, nicknamed ‘The Spring’, written in honour of the ‘Father’ of string quartets, Joseph Haydn, in 1782, and in four movements.

Following this, the young musicians will play Beethoven’s Quartet in C minor, Opus 18 No. 4. A key often used by the composer for works of dramatic intensity, such as his 5th Symphony, here it explores an emotional depth, particularly in the opening first movement, As with the Mozart quartet, there are four movements. The Brahms lyrical Quartet Opus 51 No. 2 in A minor concludes the programme.

Concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £14 from www.melrosemusicsociety.org.uk.

The October meeting of Kelso Accordion and Fiddle Club was a cracker.

With 13 supporting musicians and a great guest artiste an excellent night was had by all. First half local acts were Phil Gillie, Bill Elliot, Robert Clelland and Gordon Brown all on accordion. Joined by Ian Woods on fiddle and a newcomer to the club, Fiona Mitchell from nearby Birgham on accordion.

Guest artiste was Steven Carcary with Malcolm Ross on drums who played a cracking quickstep set, the intricate “Style Musette”, a the very entertaining “Zardas” and a polka medley. Excellent music which had the crowd buzzing and shouting for more.

The next meeting is on November 28 with the Gordon Clark SDB as guests.