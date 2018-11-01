Scots music legend supports national children’s charity

Maverick Scots genius, Champion Doug Veitch, is to give his “last Scottish show” in support of Harmeny Education Trust.

Doug is getting together with Rise Kagona, ex-Bhundu Boys guitarist and vocalist, to present a joyous, cross-cultural music spectacular at West Linton Primary School on Saturday, November 10.

Featuring Rise’s Jit Jive Band, and supported by award-winning Cajun musicians, Lil’ Roosters, Doug has put together an evening that reflects his four-decade career as a pioneer of world music crossover. From his collaborations with legendary reggae producer Mad Professor in the 1980s, radio sessions with the John Peel, and his own introduction to the UK of the chart-topping Bhandu Boys, Doug has marked out a unique path as the undisputed “King of Caledonian Swing”.

Doug is delighted to be lending his talents in support of Harmeny, a national, sector leading children’s charity based in Edinburgh. With sixty years of experience, Harmeny provides education and care support for children with complex social, emotional and behavioural needs.

A recent visit to the school and grounds proved inspiring for Doug. “It’s a hard time to be a youngster, even with a supportive family background”, he said. “These children have had the toughest possible start in life but at Harmeny they receive the time, patience and real belief they desperately need.”

With his own deep interest in the countryside and professional experience of forestry, Doug was amazed by the beautiful 35-acre estate that surrounds Harmeny, and the opportunities for outdoor learning that is an integral part of Harmeny’s work with its children. Through its Learning for Life Fundraising Appeal, Harmeny aims to develop its facilities and to make its specialist education available to a wider range of older children.

In this final opportunity to see these artists perform together, Doug is donating a percentage of ticket sales, as well as raffle proceeds, to Harmeny’s appeal. He said: “When there is so little hope in the world, here is a genuine opportunity to create some – and to make some fantastic, get-off-your-seat world music at the same time.”

Concert begins at 7pm, Saturday, November 10, at West Linton Primary School. Tickets: £20 from Rumbling Tams, West Linton or at dougveitch@hotmail.com.