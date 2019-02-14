Recital by award-winning Scottish guitarist Sean Shibe

Acoustic guitarist Sean Shibe makes a welcome return to Kelso Music Society this month.

He first came to play for the music society in 2014 in the High School and arrived, freezing cold, on the bus from Edinburgh in the middle of drifting snow. There was a small audience of the few who were able to reach the school. He gave a remarkable performance then and now he is “one of the foremost guitarists” of his generation and a worthy successor to John Williams and Julian Bream.

The precision of his playing and the colours he produces are quite extraordinary.

He will be playing two pieces by Bach, an Etude and a Prelude by Villa Lobos and several Scottish lute suites.

In 2018 Sean Shibe won the Young Artist Award from the Royal Philharmonic Society following a hugely successful debut album release on Delphian Records, Dreams and Fancies, which won him a nomination in the BBC Music Magazine ‘Instrumental Award’ category, and was named Editor’s Choice in Gramophone as well as BBC Music Magazine’s Instrumental Choice.

Born in Edinburgh in 1992 of English and Japanese heritage, Sean Shibe studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and with Paolo Pegoraro in Italy.

At the age of 20 he became the first guitarist to be selected for the BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artists scheme, and the only solo guitarist to be awarded a Borletti-Buitoni Trust Fellowship. He was a YCAT artist between 2015 – 2017.

He has performed at internationally renowned venues including Aldeburgh Festival, Bath International Festival, Heidelberger-Frühling and the Musashino Hall in Tokyo.

He returned to the Marlboro Summer Music Festival on the invitation of Mitsuko Uchida, and has extensively toured in China.

He has played Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez and works by Malcolm Arnold and Villa Lobos with the SCO, BBC Scottish and BBC Symphony Orchestras and BBC National Orchestra of Wales.

His awards include the Royal Over-Seas League First Prize and Gold Medal, Ivor Mairants Guitar Award, a Dewar Arts and D’Addarrio endorsement.

Concert takes place at Kelso Old Church on February 17 at 3pm.

Tickets £14 (under 18s free) are available from www.kelsomusicsociety.com.