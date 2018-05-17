Passionate examination of the uncrowned queens of the blues

The Gin Mill Genies present the birth of the blues and early trad jazz at Eyemouth Hippodrome on May 25.

The ‘Preaching Divas’ project is an intimate, heartfelt and humorous look at the pioneering women of early blues and trad jazz scene.

Award winning vocalist Ali Affleck is accompanied by maestros Steve Hamilton on piano and Colin Steele on trumpet and collectively they will take you on a journey in celebrating historically pivotal, outspoken (and often quite racy!) songs from the late 1800s to the end of the prohibition era in 1933.

‘The Preaching Divas’ has received rave reviews ever since it was first performed in NYC last year.

Ali’s powerful and unique vocal styling and passionate handling of the lyrics deals sensitively with the messages in this old music, messages that still hold true today. She works hard to resurrect amazing forgotten songs and as an early jazz historian she enjoys sharing interesting stage chat in a bid to help keep this rich musical heritage alive!

Show starts at 8pm. Tickets £13.50 from www.eyemouthhippodrome.org.