New young and talented vocal quartet hit all the right notes

Prepare to be utterly beguiled when Scozzesi take to the stage on Saturday, September 15 for the start of Hawick Music Clubs’ 68th concert season.

A new, young and talented vocal quartet with piano accompaniment, the name Scozzesi is taken from the Italian for Scottish men.

Roger Patterson, Christian Shneeberger, Douglas Nairn and Jonathon Kennedy will sing harmonies arranged for tenor 1, tenor 11, baritone1 and baritone 11.

Fabulous conductor vocal coach and pianist John Swinard will accompany them in a performance of great classical integrity.

Collectively Scozzesi have graduated from Oxford University, The Guildhall School of Music, R.S.A.M.D The University of Glasgow and the Royal Conservatoire.

What a peerless pedigree Scozzesi have - John Swinard works as Artistic Director of the Scottish Opera Young Company, Roger has performed the role of Nadir (Les Pecheurs de Perles, Bizet) for Edinburgh Grand Opera, Christian has worked regularly with Scottish Opera, Jonathon has performed Papageno in The Magic Flute for Fife Opera and Douglas has performed the Vaughan-Williams Sea Symphony with the Scottish Opera Orchestra.

As with many classical singers and musicians there is a strong religious element that runs through Scozzesi. Roger Patterson started to study singing when he was employed as Director of Music for The Come Back To God missionary society. Christian works regularly for charities such as Christian Aid and is a choral scholar at New Kilpatrick Church Beardson.

Douglas Nairn led the national anthem at Scotlands televised home games of the RBS 6 Nations Rugby tournament in 2004. He also appeared as the baritone soloist at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in 2009. In 2012 he was the baritone soloist for Go Opera’s collaborative project with Peroni beer, Opera Peroni which brought reimagined opera to thousands of people in the UK.

The evening’s performance starts at 7.00pm possibly with Gloire Immortelle from Gounod by Faust sung by all singers accompanied by piano. Further opera ensues by Leoncavallo, Bizet, Verdi, Mozart then crosses to Gilbert and Sullivan. The second half features songs from the shows and some traditional favourites sung in four part harmony.

Tickets £10 available from www.heartofhawick.co.uk.