New Orleans duo bring early 1900s jazz to Fogo

New Orleans string and brass band Frog and Henry will perform old dance and jazz music at Fogo Kirk on February 15.

Formed in New Orleans as a collective of several street performing groups, Frog & Henry play the almost forgotten music on brass and string instruments, with nearly every instrumentalist contributing to vocals.

Most of their repertoire is dug up from long-lost songs dating to the dawn of recorded music, in the form of early dance tunes, or from even earlier 19th century sheet music.

They’ve borrowed the phrase ‘string and brass band’ from the descriptions of the earliest dance and jazz bands; and in that tradition they feature violin and mandolin-banjo as melody instruments alongside clarinet, alto and baritone saxophone.

They’ve also designed and built a foot-operated tuba that allows one person to play tuba and six-string banjo simultaneously.

Some of the Frog & Henry influences include The Dixieland Jug Blowers, Frenchy’s Stringband, Lionel Belasco, Leecan & Cooksey, Sara Martin, King Oliver, Johnny Dodds but they also pull on influences from prejazz recordings and the hokum, jug, and string acts that were also tapping those prejazz sources.

Performance starts at 7.30pm.

For more information about the band visit www.frogandhenry.com.