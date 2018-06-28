new album by turin brakes

The Indie-rock band, Turin Brakes, on tour with their new album ‘Invisible Storm’, will perform at the MacArts, Galashiels on Saturday, October 27.

After an impressive 19 years together, seven studio albums and over a million records sold worldwide, they might be excused a bit of downtime.

But no...the estimable London four-piece Turin Brakes released their eighth studio album ‘Invisible Storm’ in January 2018 on Cooking Vinyl.

The band - founder members Olly Knights and Gale Paridjanian, along with long-time bandmates Rob Allum and Eddie Myer - returned to their favourite bolthole Rockfield Studios in the Monmouth Valley where with producer Ali Staton they could absorb the vibes left hanging in the air by a long line of musical mavericks, sit down at the piano where Freddie recorded ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and let the music take shape, revealing the next stage in the journey.

Invisible Storm is big-picture music played on a small screen, refracted through lyrics that embrace the personal and the universal.

Formed in Balhamm, south London, Turin Brakes released their Mercury Music Prize nominated debut album The Optimist in 2001 followed by Ether Song in 2003 which featured the top five hit single Pain Killer (Summer Rain).

Their music features beautifully played acoustic guitars, harmonies and a decent tune, lying somewhere between pop and folk.

One of the finest indie bands of the last decade with seven top 40 hits to their name Turin Brakes are a band that’s weathered many Invisible Storms, are sure of who they are and what they’ve set out to do, and know that there’s always a story left to tell...

Show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced at £20 are available from www.beyondhighlands.com.