Mountain music legend comes to Eyemouth

Bruce Molsky, will reveal just why he is considered the ‘musician’s musician’ by a host of famous collaborators when he performs at Eyemouth Hippodrome on December 14.

One of the most revered “multi-hyphenated career” ambassadors for America’s old-time mountain music, Bruce has just completed a substantial UK tour with his new trio.

A self-described ‘street kid’ from the Bronx, Molsky bailed on college and city life for a cabin in Virginia as he sought to soak up authentic Appalachian mountain music at the feet of some of its legendary pioneers.

Today, he is regarded as a giant of his genre – who, for decades, has been a globe-trotting performer and recording artist, with seven solo albums and two Grammy nominations to his name. He has also collaborated with and received high praise from a diverse range of musicians such as Linda Ronstadt, dobro master Jerry Douglas and Mark Knopfler.

Molsky digs deep to transport audiences to another time and place, with an authentic feel for the Southern Appalachian songbook. As well as highly regarded fiddle work, his musical foils include banjo, guitar and his trademark resonant vocals.

Molsky seduces audiences with a combination of rhythmic virtuosity and relaxed, conversational wit – a uniquely down-home approach that can make even a performance at Carnegie Hall feel like a jam session amongst pals.

Performance starts at 8pm. Tickets £13.50 from eyemouthhippodrome.org.