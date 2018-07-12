Mike is the nation’s Voluntary Promoter of the Year winner

Mike Greener, from Spittal Improvement Trust, was announced ‘Voluntary Promoter of the Year’ at the annual awards of the NRTF – the National Rural Touring Forum.

The awards, presented at Worcester University on June 27, recognise achievements in the rural touring sector and celebrate the amazing people who make it happen – the promoters, volunteers, touring schemes, artists and companies.

Mike promotes shows at BURC – Berwick United Reformed Church (formerly St Pauls) in Spittal. He joined Highlights Rural Touring Scheme at the end of 2010. Since then, he has worked tirelessly to develop his audience and venue, to provided great nights out for the people of Spittal and the wider Berwick and border communities.

The award was presented to Mike by Poet and Broadcaster Ian McMillan (BBC Radio 3’s The Verb). The ‘Bard of Barnsley’ had himself toured to BURC in March.

Mike said, “We embraced the concept of what NRT strives to offer, the chance for small communities to see and hear the wealth of professional talent, from both home and abroad. It also helps to bring communities together and part of my enjoyment is seeing people enjoying themselves.”