LA glitz and glamour courtesy of Spatz & Co

After three years of sell-out stage shows, Scotland’s top 9-piece showband, Spatz & Co will be launching their ‘One Night in Las Vegas’ tour in Galashiels in March.

The show offers a taste of the glitz and glamour from the entertainment capital of the world. And, with a uniquely designed stage set, there will be a sense of the theatrical giving audiences a truly showbiz experience.

Roy Mac, producer, pianist and vocalist for Spatz & Co says of the ‘City of Lights’, “Las Vegas is so much more than casinos, slot machines, neon lights and conveyor-belt weddings. It’s also rightly known as the greatest entertainment city of the world; a stage like no other, featuring some of the most iconic singers and musicians over the years. Our show celebrates the music of these performers in a way that we hope lifts the spirit.”

Spatz & Co Showband is a band made up of musicians who are all bandleaders in their own right. Between them they play more than twenty instruments within their two hour show.

From swing to blues, soul to Latin, and jazz to pop, their repertoire includes songs made famous by stars such as Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Barry Manilow, Chuck Berry, Eric Clapton, and Michael Jackson. Galashiels fans will also be able to enjoy that popular Glen Miller ‘Big Band’ sound. The range of music covered within the show is wide and deliberately varied, always leaving the audience wanting more.

Having spent much of his childhood in the Scottish Borders, Roy says, “We are incredibly excited to debut this show in the Borders, and it will be the first time we’ve played at the Volunteer Hall in Galashiels.”

One Night in Las Vegas starts at 7.30pm on March 16 at the Volunteer Hall, Galashiels.

Tickets costing £20 are available from www.liveborders.org.uk.