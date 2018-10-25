One of the UK’s finest acoustic Americana, bluegrass and country bands are heading to Spittal, Berwick, on Saturday, November 3.

Jaywalkers have been delighting audiences for over 10 years with their exciting, inventive, virtuosic and entertaining style of music.

These three outstanding musicians have developed a tight bond, demonstrated through their well-crafted, tasteful arrangements and ability to bounce ideas around the stage. The combination of powerhouse bass, flame-fingered mandolin, blistering fiddle and three-part harmony pack a punch as fiery as Jay’s lead vocals and make a fuller sound than expected from an acoustic trio.

Jaywalkers are on a full UK tour to support the release of their brand-new album ‘Time to Save the World’, released in early November.

Featuring 10 original songs (and a Johnny Cash cover for good measure) their new music plays on the strengths of each member all encompassed by Mike’s musically crafted and lyrically perceptive song writing.

The music Jaywalkers create live is innovative, rooted deeply in tradition, exhilarating and a real melting pot of their collective inspirations and influences of their musical upbringings. With the release of their brand-new album, this is set to be the most exciting period for this talented trio.

Make sure you don’t miss their upcoming performance at BURC (formerly St Pauls) at 7.30pm on November 3!

Tickets £8 available from Spittal Food Store or online at www.beboxoffice.com.