Great versatility from guest artiste Gordon Clark and band

The November meeting of Kelso Accordion and Fiddle club was a wet and windy night but a healthy crowd was still in attendance in anticipation of some good music and they weren’t disappointed.

The evening started with sets from Bob Liddle and Bill Elliot before David Corner gave his usual precision performance on concertina.

There were then had some lively sets from Fiona Mitchell from Birgham with Bob Liddle on piano before bands were made up again with first Charlie McIntee leading and then Gordon Brown.

House band was, on piano, Bob Liddle and Brian Forrest, on drums Tom Riddell, Tam Rankine and Kenny Bell and on second box Brian Forrest and Charlie McIntee. All good entertaining stuff from our local players which is much appreciated.

The club’s guest artiste for the night was Gordon Clark from Newtongrange who brought with him a band of Ian Wilson, piano, George Darling, drums and Alistair Laing, second accordion.

Gordon never fails to impress with steady entertaining playing, notable sets in the first half being a nice set of waltzes including “The Bonnie Wells O’ Wearie” and “Auld Scots Mither Mine”, and the popular “Border Polka”.

After the break there were another few tunes from David Corner on fiddle this time, then some sets from the ever reliable Ronnie Easton.

After that it was time for the Gordon Clark band to take the stage again and they kept the audience happy with some fine music, including the very current “Craic at Clashmore Hall’ and “Still Going Strong”.

They followed this up with a great medley of foxtrot, quickstep, cha-cha and modern waltz which had us all guessing what was coming next!

A medley of songs from George on drums served to prove the band’s versatility and they finished the night off with a lively set of jigs.

A cracking night, and a reminder that the December meeting is in just two weeks time on Wednesday, December 12 when accordion player David Vernon is guest artiste. David, a native of Dumfries, is a professional solo player with a great variety of music and humour, a night not to be missed!

Visitors £5 at the door.