Great opening night for Kelso Accordion Club

The opening (September) night of Kelso Accordion and Fiddle Club’s season went with a swing with the wonderful Nicky McMichan Trio playing some great music.

Nicky was joined by Matthew McLennan and Andrew Gibb to give us some cracking new tunes and a good punchy sound.

Nicky’s droll patter went down well with the audience too! We were also lucky to have a visit from Robin Waitt and also his first time at the club I think, James Laurie, now residing near Hawick, on 5-row, haste ye back James.

Another special treat was a great solo set from fiddler Louise Douglas.

Highlights in this first set were a Bobby McLeod selection to kick off, a great set of Jim Johnstone reels and a very nice set of gaelic waltzes.

A great start to the season. Next meeting is on October 25 at Kelso Rugby Club when the guest band is The Occasionals. All welcome - free entrance if you can play an instrument!