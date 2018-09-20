Great music from two very different folk musicians

St Boswells Live will be hosting a sublime event co-headlining between Aussie and resident Borderer Jenny Biddle, and USA west coast performer John Craigie.

Both performers are consummate songwriters and musicians, telling tales ranging from the heartbreaking to the outright hilarious, each in their own very different styles.

If Tracy Chapman married Joni Mitchell but then had a saucy love affair with Ani Difranco, you’d get Jenny Biddle. With six albums under her belt and an iTunes chart-topping single, indie folk/blues songsmith, Jenny Biddle, wraps herself around her guitar, and like a marriage between body and instrument, she commands the guitar to talk “with uncommon skill and absolute self-assurance” (Syke, 2013).

Her audience is compelled to join her on a voyage of passion and story in song.

Acoustic guitar-maker, proficient pianist, recovering chocoholic, and harmonica squawker, our Aussie singer is now based in sunny Scotland, touring internationally, and practising the art of making a woodstove fire with wet wood. For this evening Jenny will be recording a live album which the audience will be a part of, something truly not to be missed.

Renowned for his eloquent Americana style, engaging live shows, and off-the-cuff clever observations, co-headliner John Craigie carries on the legacy of classic singer-songwriters, while blazing a trail of his own.

Recently, that trail twisted and turned into new territory for the Portland, Oregon performer who The Stranger appropriately dubbed, “the lovechild of John Prine and Mitch Hedberg.”

His fifth full-length album, No Rain, No Rose boasted two collaborations with Gregory Alan Isakov, namely “Highway Blood” and “I Am California.”

“It’s about transparency,” he explains. “The storytelling enables listeners to relate. Really good music doesn’t make you feel good; it makes you feel like you’re not alone.” As No Rain, No Rose landed, he caught the attention of none other than Jack Johnson. Shortly after Craigie found himself onstage for 12 shows during Johnson’s 2017 and 2018 summer tours.

Doors open at St Boswells Village Hall on Saturday, September 29 at 7.30pm. Tickets priced at £12/£8 are available at St Boswells Old Post Office or www.stboswellslive.com.