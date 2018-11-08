Get ready to rock as the boys are back in town

The foot-stomping refrains of Scottish folk ‘n’ roll band Scocha can be heard at The Maltings, Berwick on November 9.

With a range of instruments including guitars - acoustic, bass and electric, drums, bodhrans, bazouki, mouth organ, whistles, bagpipes and strong Scottish harmonies, Scocha don’t just play Scottish music and sing Scottish songs, they live and breathe Scotland in every performance.

From haunting ballads to foot stomping anthems, crowds all over the world have been hooked on the Scocha experience.

Formed in Hawick in 1991, the name of the band is derived from the surnames of the two founding members Iain Scott and David Chapman.

Equally comfortable at home or overseas, on the major stage or the more intimate venue, Scocha are renowned for their versatility.

Their sound is unique, with their shows featuring everything from ballads to rousing foot-stomping tunes - Scocha have something for everyone and their concerts attract all ages, from kids to grannies and everyone in between

The band’s unique sound has been heard all over the globe and brings a vibrant, infectious freshness to traditional Scottish folk music. Their performances are peppered with humour and banter in the Scots tongue and a good night is guaranteed.

A Scocha performance, is never scripted and always original.

Performance starts at 8pm. Tickets £18 from www.maltingsberwick.co.uk.