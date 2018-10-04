Finally let the show begin with Rab Noakes and Jill Jackson

Rab Noakes and Jill Jackson bring their unique collaboration to The County Hotel, Selkirk on October 13.

Rab Noakes is a force to be reckoned within the world of music in Scotland and beyond. Joining forces with life-long friend and acclaimed Americana singer-songwriter Jill Jackson, they create an undeniable evening of enchanting, stripped back and captivating music. Their performances are consistently brilliant, equal parts emotive and entertaining.

Although a generation apart they have worked and sung together for over 20 years. Expect a rich collection of songs, self-penned alongside innovative interpretations. Each of them is an enthusiastic collaborator as well as an accomplished soloist. The combination of their voices, their wit and their obvious and infectious love of singing make them a sparkling combination with a great sound. They demonstrate the value of how different experiences can make a whole that’s more than the sum of the parts.

Rab is no stranger to String Jam Club having been a welcome guest many times over the club’s 21 years. In May 2017 Rab turned 70 and celebrated the 50th anniversary of his first properly-billed, paid gig with the release of his latest album ‘Welcome to Anniversaryville’ and a new tour with Jill Jackson, called ‘Finally...Let the show Begin’.

It is Jill Jackson’s first appearance at the String Jam Club. Her new album ‘Are We There Yet?’ was released in May and is the long-awaited fifth solo album by the Paisley-born singer-songwriter. It’s a record that bears the hallmarks of a 25 year musical journey that has taken her from Paisley to Top of The Pops, to playing in every state of America.

Jill first met Rab in the mid-’90s when Rab produced The Brand New Opry for BBC Radio Scotland. Jill, then a teenager, appeared as a guest on the show and they have been friends and colleagues ever since.

Rab says, “I love singing and I love singing with other people. Jill is one of the best for me as she also loves to sing. We communicate across our generations to make something that’s unique to us.”

Their show will be unique and supremely entertaining, combining solo sets by each artist with joint performances that are bursting with chemistry and fabulous arrangements. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets £14 are available from the County Hotel on 01750 705000 or on the door.