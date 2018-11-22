Famous African children’s choir melts hearts

The choir who stole the hearts of the nation at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations when they sang the number one single ‘Sing’ with Gary Barlow outside Buckingham Palace, are bringing a new concert experience to Berwick.

The internationally acclaimed Choir’s “Just as I am” tour combines traditional hymns with African cultural sounds and a stunning visual story of God’s faithfulness.

This family-friendly event is full of inspirational stories, beautiful voices and lively African songs and dance.

There will be an optional opportunity to make a donation during the performance to support Music for Life programmes, including the continued education of the children you see in concert.

Music for Life, the official fund-raising charity of The African Children’s Choir, work in seven African countries and have educated over 52,000 children as well as impacting the lives of over 100,000 people through its relief and development programmes during its history. By focusing on providing education, Music for Life’s purpose is to help Africa’s most vulnerable children today, so they can help Africa tomorrow.

Just like former Choir member Dr. Robert Kalyesubula (Nephrologist) who said, “Before I joined the African Children’s Choir I was actually out of school. I didn’t have food to eat and I didn’t even have clothes to wear. When I joined the ACC, everything changed. They provided for me food, they provided for me shelter, and I was able to play with the others without fearing and wondering what I was going to eat the next day.”

Experience a performance that shows the beauty, dignity and unlimited potential of each African child at the Jubilee Centre, Berwick on Friday, December 21. Tickets £7/£4 available from www.waypointchurch.uk. All proceeds go directly to the Choir.